AEW Dynasty Reveals Trios Match Addition, Full Event Lineup Updated

During the latest episode of AEW Collision, an exciting announcement was made for the upcoming AEW Dynasty event on April 21 in St. Louis. A trios match featuring Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe, and Eddie Kingston against the House of Black has been added to the card. This match was arranged following an attack on Copeland by Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews, prompting Briscoe and Kingston to intervene.

The lineup for Dynasty is now as follows:

- For the AEW World Championship, Samoa Joe defends his title against Swerve Strickland.

- Julia Hart, the AEW TBS Champion, will go up against Willow Nightingale.

- The AEW World Tag Team Championship match will see either The Young Bucks or Best Friends face either FTR or Top Flight, depending on upcoming outcomes.

-A highly anticipated match between Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson.

- The trio of Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe will take on the formidable House of Black.