Latest News on Matt Cardona After Shocking AEW Collision Comeback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2024

In a stunning turn of events on AEW Collision, Matt Cardona emerged to answer Adam Copeland's open challenge for the TNT Championship, marking an unexpected return to the spotlight. Despite the buzz around his appearance, Fightful Select confirms that Cardona remains a free agent, with no official ties to AEW at the moment.

The behind-the-scenes maneuvering to bring Cardona to Collision unfolded earlier in the week. He had originally been slated to defend the Squared Circle Expo title against Ultimo Dragon tonight. However, plans shifted when he relinquished his title to Nic Nemeth at Black Label Pro last night, clearing his schedule to make the trip to Canada for the AEW event.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #collision #matt cardona

