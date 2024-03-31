WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage SPOILERS for the 4/5/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2024

AEW Rampage SPOILERS for the 4/5/24

Following the March 30th, 2024, AEW Collision event, matches for the upcoming AEW Rampage on April 5th were recorded.

- Malakai Black emerged victorious against Christopher Daniels, securing the win with a Black Mass Kick.

- Roderick Strong, holding the AEW International Championship title, triumphed over London Lightning. Tony Khan showed his support by embracing Lightning as he made his way back from the ring.

- Serena Deeb won against Trish Adora by making her submit to the Sharpshooter move.

- In a thrilling four-way elimination match, Daniel Garcia came out on top against Bryan Keith, Komander, and Action Andretti. The match saw Komander eliminate Keith, Andretti then took out Komander, and finally, Garcia defeated Andretti to win the match.

