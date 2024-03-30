WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Cardona Makes a Surprising AEW Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2024

The latest episode of AEW Collision on March 30th, 2024, saw an big start as TNT Champion Adam Copeland threw down the gauntlet with an open challenge. This challenge was answered by none other than Matt Cardona, marking his dramatic return to AEW for the first time since 2020. The audience erupted with "holy shit" chants as the bell rang, signaling the beginning of what promised to be a memorable match. Cardona nearly clinched the victory using his signature "Radio Silence" maneuver, but Copeland managed to secure the win with a devastating spear.

It's worth noting that Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, and Brian Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins, previously allied with Copeland, known as Edge, during their tenure in WWE. This history added a rich layer of intrigue and nostalgia to the encounter.

Tags: #aew #collision #matt cardona

