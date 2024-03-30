Cody Rhodes Signs New WWE Contract

Cody Rhodes, the "American Nightmare," recently sat down with Justin Walker for an exclusive interview ahead of WrestleMania 40's much-anticipated premium live event. As he prepares to vie for the Undisputed Universal Championship, Cody is more determined than ever to "finish the story" and claim the title. Amid speculation about his future in wrestling, Cody addressed rumors of retirement given he's approaching the 40-year mark. However, he made a significant revelation during the interview.

"I can tell you 40 is out of the question just because, not to give you scoop, it was widely reported, but I did sign a new contract with WWE. It extends beyond my 40th birthday. The plan is still, when it’s time to step out, to step out without it being a painful process. Solely because I saw my dad [Dusty Rhodes] as an old man wrestler and he loved it and enjoyed it, but as his son it was hard to see. My daughter is two going on three, there does have to be a time, just like he was with us, where I have to be home all the time and be there with her. It’s not 40 anymore. I’ll update the number. I hit the prime run late in the game. I often forget that I’m nearing 40," Cody stated, shedding light on his commitment to WWE and his perspective on retirement.

At 38, Cody is keenly focused on the present, with an immediate challenge ahead. Before he gets a shot at Roman Reigns for the coveted Undisputed Universal Title, he'll team up with Seth Rollins for a high-stakes match against Reigns and The Rock on the first night of WrestleMania 40.