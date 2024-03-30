WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ryan Nemeth Remains Tight-Lipped on AEW Contract Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2024

Ryan Nemeth Remains Tight-Lipped on AEW Contract Status

In a candid conversation on WrestleBinge hosted by Sportskeeda, the spotlight turned to Ryan Nemeth and the swirling speculations regarding his ties with AEW wrestling. When nudged about his current contract scenario, Nemeth chose his words carefully, stating through Fightful, "I will very diplomatically tell you that is a topic I just can’t talk about at the moment."

The dialogue didn't stop there. Nemeth went on to express his sentiments towards his tenure at AEW, saying, "Everything I’ve ever done with AEW, I’ve been very proud of and I appreciate every single match I’ve had there and all the friends I’ve made and it was a great experience. TBD." This statement comes after Nemeth's last appearance in the AEW ring was noted in November 2023, where he faced a defeat against Wardlow on AEW Collision.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 30, 2024 03:20PM

