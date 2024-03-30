Matt Hardy Receives New Contract Offer from AEW

Matt Hardy has sparked conversations about his professional future as his contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) approaches its expiration. Addressing the rumors and speculations on his podcast, Hardy shared insights into his current situation and the choices he faces.

“So, yeah, there is a little news to go along with my contract negotiations. I have an AEW contract sitting in front of me for a few years. And I’m looking through it – I’m like deciding what I want to do going forward. There’s obviously still some options. I got to make sure that I’m aware of the ins and outs of the contract, and I want to make sure everything is up to par as far as like what I want it to be. Because once again, as I say pretty often, I know that I only have a couple more years left at doing this – and I want to make the most out of those years, whatever it may be. I want to be optimized in whatever I am doing, so that’s very important to me.

So I’m very happy to be invited to return to AEW and work for AEW for the foreseeable future, but we shall see. Because right now I’m just currently weighing out the options. There’s a couple things out there, and I would say in the next month, I should probably know what my immediate future’s going to hold.”