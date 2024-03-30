Kenny Omega Claps Back at Promo Critics

AEW star Kenny Omega recently opened up about the criticism he's faced over his promo skills during a candid Twitch stream session. Omega expressed frustration with the complaints, emphasizing his storytelling capabilities that have filled arenas. "Everyone's wondering, Kenny, 'Why is Kenny so bad at promos? He doesn’t have promo game... He needs to cut a promo. That’s all I care about.' Shut the f*ck up!... Jesus Christ. You’re trying to talk about a guy who sold 45,000-seaters with my storytelling? You’re trying to tell me I don’t know how to tell stories? Because I don’t have a yelling promo voice?" he vented.

Omega acknowledged the success of iconic wrestlers like The Rock but stood firm on his own contributions and efforts. "Of course he fcking did. He’s The Goddamn Rock and you know what? I’m not fcking bad myself. I try my best… Honestly though, guys, when I wanna tell a story and I have a way to tell it, I’ll tell it in my ways."

Despite the criticism, Omega made it clear that it does not deter his focus. "That’s all there is to it and maybe if something that I’ve done isn’t exciting or my American-style promos just aren’t doing it for you, well, I got news for ya, because I don’t care. I don’t care. It sucks… Hey, I got out there feeling like, man, what am I even doing out here? Why am I even wasting my Goddamn time?" he said, signaling a defiance to continue in his own style.