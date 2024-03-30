AJ Styles Teases New Entrance Theme for WrestleMania XL

AJ Styles is set to surprise fans with a brand-new entrance theme at WrestleMania XL, hinting at a fresh twist for his anticipated match. The revelation came during a recent appearance on Fanatics Live, where the WWE star dropped hints about changing his iconic theme song for his upcoming battle with LA Knight at the eagerly awaited WrestleMania XL event, taking place over two nights at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

“You will be surprised come WrestleMania when it comes to music,” Styles said. ” Not to let the cat out of the bag.” He added, “It’s big because my music is freaking awesome, but it doesn’t suit the AJ Styles people are seeing at this moment.”

For those eager to catch a glimpse of Styles and other WWE talents like Naomi, Tyler Breeze, and Kevin Owens, their Fanatics Live session is available for viewing. The session, hosted on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, features Styles' intriguing tease. Credit goes to Fightful.com for capturing these notable quotes from the event.