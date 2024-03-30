WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Sabu Set for Induction into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, Class of 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2024

Sabu Set for Induction into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, Class of 2024

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has made an exciting announcement that ECW icon Sabu will be honored with an induction into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame for the year 2024. This prestigious ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 7th, at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, located in the heart of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sabu becomes the fifth luminary to join the 2024 class of inductees, though it remains a mystery who will have the honor of inducting the ECW legend.

The 2024 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame has already announced several notable names set to be inducted alongside Sabu. These include the dynamic duo The Briscoes (comprising Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe), the late great Trent Acid, Kevin “Whack Packer” Hogan, and wrestling stalwart Steve Corino, all of whom have made indelible marks on the independent wrestling scene.


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86888/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π