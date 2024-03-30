Sabu Set for Induction into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, Class of 2024

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has made an exciting announcement that ECW icon Sabu will be honored with an induction into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame for the year 2024. This prestigious ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 7th, at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, located in the heart of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sabu becomes the fifth luminary to join the 2024 class of inductees, though it remains a mystery who will have the honor of inducting the ECW legend.

The 2024 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame has already announced several notable names set to be inducted alongside Sabu. These include the dynamic duo The Briscoes (comprising Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe), the late great Trent Acid, Kevin “Whack Packer” Hogan, and wrestling stalwart Steve Corino, all of whom have made indelible marks on the independent wrestling scene.