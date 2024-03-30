WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2024

AEW returns with another action-packed episode of its weekly Collision series on TNT, bouncing back after a brief hiatus due to the NCAA college basketball tournament's schedule.

The episode is set to feature Thunder Rosa facing off against Lady Frost. Thunder Rosa has been on a hot streak in AEW, boasting a flawless 4-0 record in singles matches and a 3-0 record in tag team bouts since making her comeback last year, following a year-long break due to a back injury.

The latest AEW rankings place Rosa at the top as the #1 contender, hinting at an impending showdown with the reigning Women's Champion, Toni Storm. Here's a look at what the upcoming episode has in store:

Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) & Lance Archer

TNT Champion Adam Copeland in action in the Cope Open challenge

AEW Tag Team title Tournament Quarterfinal: Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill

AEW Tag Team Title Tournament Quarterfinal: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)

Thunder Rosa vs. Lady Frost

Kyle O'Reilly in action


