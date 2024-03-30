TNA Targets Former AEW Star

Fightful Select has recently reported that TNA Wrestling is eyeing the possibility of signing a notable free agent. The promotion is reportedly keen on collaborating again with Mike Santana, a former member of the Inner Circle faction in AEW. Currently holding the title of House of Glory World Champion, Santana has been active across various independent circuits since his departure from AEW.

Santana is no stranger to the Impact Wrestling scene, having previously competed under the TNA banner as part of the renowned LAX faction. During his tenure with the company, he achieved considerable success, securing the tag team championship four times.