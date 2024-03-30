WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

TNA Targets Former AEW Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2024

TNA Targets Former AEW Star

Fightful Select has recently reported that TNA Wrestling is eyeing the possibility of signing a notable free agent. The promotion is reportedly keen on collaborating again with Mike Santana, a former member of the Inner Circle faction in AEW. Currently holding the title of House of Glory World Champion, Santana has been active across various independent circuits since his departure from AEW.

Santana is no stranger to the Impact Wrestling scene, having previously competed under the TNA banner as part of the renowned LAX faction. During his tenure with the company, he achieved considerable success, securing the tag team championship four times.

Jay White Sidelined by Visa Issues

In a recent development, Fightful Select has revealed that Jay White is facing visa issues, preventing him from participating in upcoming ev [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 29, 2024 03:06PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #mike santana #santana

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86886/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π