Final Entrants Announced for WWE WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Ladder Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2024

WrestleMania 40 is gearing up to be an massive spectacle with two significant updates from this Friday's WWE SmackDown. The dynamic duo of New Catch Republic, consisting of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, alongside the formidable pairing of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, triumphed in their tag team qualifiers. This victory has secured their participation in the highly anticipated Six-Pack ladder match for the tag team championships.

They will be throwing down against other tag team powerhouses such as DIY, Judgment Day, Awesome Truth, and the New Day, promising a showdown that will have fans on the edge of their seats.


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia

