Tonight's AEW Rampage Preview: Dustin Rhodes Steps Into the Ring, Roderick Strong Battles Matt Menard, Plus More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 29, 2024

Tonight's AEW Rampage is set to light up the Centre Videotron in Québec, Canada, airing on TNT. Here's the lineup AEW has unveiled so far. Remember, the show's taped, so watch out for spoilers!

- Roderick Strong takes on Matt Menard

-Deonna Purrazzo faces Rose

- Mariah May clashes with Nikita

- Dustin Rhodes battles The Butcher


