Tonight's AEW Rampage Preview: Dustin Rhodes Steps Into the Ring, Roderick Strong Battles Matt Menard, Plus More

Tonight's AEW Rampage is set to light up the Centre Videotron in Québec, Canada, airing on TNT. Here's the lineup AEW has unveiled so far. Remember, the show's taped, so watch out for spoilers!
TONIGHT— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 29, 2024
Friday Night #AEWRampage 10/9c on TNT
• @RoderickStrong v @TheDaddyMagic
• @dustinrhodes v @andycomplains
• @deonnapurrazzo IN ACTION
• @mariahmayx v @nikitawrestles
• Hear from Champ Toni Storm
• BANG BANG GANG Family Dinner @jaywhitenz @theaustingunn @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/wwcMFWBy2A
