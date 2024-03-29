WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jay White Sidelined by Visa Issues

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 29, 2024

In a recent development, Fightful Select has revealed that Jay White is facing visa issues, preventing him from participating in upcoming events in Canada.

The standout wrestler, known for his role in the Bang Bang Gang and as a current holder of the ROH Six-Man Tag Championship alongside The Gunns, is set to make a comeback once AEW wraps up its Canadian tour and returns to the United States.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 29, 2024 02:57PM


Tags: #aew #jay white

