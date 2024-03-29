Jay White Sidelined by Visa Issues

In a recent development, Fightful Select has revealed that Jay White is facing visa issues, preventing him from participating in upcoming events in Canada.
The standout wrestler, known for his role in the Bang Bang Gang and as a current holder of the ROH Six-Man Tag Championship alongside The Gunns, is set to make a comeback once AEW wraps up its Canadian tour and returns to the United States.
⚡ Kenny Omega Poised for Surgery Following Consultations with Medical Experts
In a surprising twist late last year, Kenny Omega, a major star AEW, revealed he would be stepping away from the ring for an unknown period [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 29, 2024 02:57PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com