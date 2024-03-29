WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Kenny Omega Poised for Surgery Following Consultations with Medical Experts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 29, 2024

Kenny Omega Poised for Surgery Following Consultations with Medical Experts

In a surprising twist late last year, Kenny Omega, a major star AEW, revealed he would be stepping away from the ring for an unknown period due to a bout with diverticulitis. During a recent Twitch live stream, Omega expressed doubts over the need for surgical intervention to address his condition.

This week, Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com shed some light on Omega's situation, indicating that, although a final decision hasn't been reached, the scales are tipping towards the necessity of an intestinal surgery for Omega. Meltzer pointed out the following insights into Omega's health dilemma.

“He said surgery is becoming more and more likely as two different doctors have told him they think it’s the best option. It’s not 100 percent that he will have surgery but it’s looking more likely, particularly if he wants to get into condition to resume his career that he will probably have to get rid of the perforated sections of his intestine and colon.”

Kevin Kelly Unveils Fresh Wrestling Endeavor Following AEW Departure

Kevin Kelly, the seasoned voice once synonymous with AEW's broadcasting team, has ventured into new territory with the announcement of his u [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 28, 2024 05:43PM


Tags: #aew #kenny omega

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86876/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π