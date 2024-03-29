Kenny Omega Poised for Surgery Following Consultations with Medical Experts

In a surprising twist late last year, Kenny Omega, a major star AEW, revealed he would be stepping away from the ring for an unknown period due to a bout with diverticulitis. During a recent Twitch live stream, Omega expressed doubts over the need for surgical intervention to address his condition.

This week, Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com shed some light on Omega's situation, indicating that, although a final decision hasn't been reached, the scales are tipping towards the necessity of an intestinal surgery for Omega. Meltzer pointed out the following insights into Omega's health dilemma.

“He said surgery is becoming more and more likely as two different doctors have told him they think it’s the best option. It’s not 100 percent that he will have surgery but it’s looking more likely, particularly if he wants to get into condition to resume his career that he will probably have to get rid of the perforated sections of his intestine and colon.”