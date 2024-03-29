ROH Television Championship Match Set For Supercard of Honor

A fresh matchup has just been dropped for the eagerly awaited ROH Supercard of Honor. Kyle Fletcher is set to defend his ROH Television Championship at the grand event on April 5th, taking place at The Liacouras Center in the heart of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the latest on what’s shaping up to be a stacked card for the Supercard of Honor:

- Eddie Kingston challenges Mark Briscoe for the coveted ROH World Championship.

- Athena and Hikaru Shida go head-to-head for the ROH Women’s Championship.

- Billie Starkz faces off against Queen Aminata for the ROH Women’s World TV Championship.

- In a high-stakes match, Kyle Fletcher defends his ROH Television Championship against Lee Johnson.

- Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira take on Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, & AZM.