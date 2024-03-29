Behind-the-Scenes Scoop on WWE's Decision to Feature Blood in The Rock and Cody Rhodes' RAW Clash

During the climax of WWE Raw on March 25th, 2024, fans were treated to rare occasion as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson left Cody Rhodes covered in blood. This incident marked a significant departure from the longstanding ban on intentional bleeding—a policy rigorously enforced during Vince McMahon's tenure. For decades, the sight of blood, often achieved through the discreet use of razor blades, was strictly prohibited within the WWE's squared circle.

Dave Meltzer weighed in on this pivotal moment, indicating a potential shift in WWE's approach to depicting violence and realism in its programming. With the reintroduction of blood, WWE seems to be exploring new boundaries, possibly redefining the limits of in-ring storytelling and drama.

“As far as what it all means, we were told that Dwayne Johnson as always will get to do pretty much what he wants. The further he pushes, it’s likely the further at least some of the top stars can with language.

With blood, the key is that this is no longer Vince McMahon’s company. We were told that going forward it will be used very rarely. There are no plans to turn it into AEW where it’s used more liberally.”

Additionally, it was mentioned that The Rock holds an unprecedented level of influence in shaping storylines, surpassing even the considerable sway that a figure like Brock Lesnar wielded under McMahon's leadership.