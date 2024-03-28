WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Unveils 'Wise Choices' on YouTube

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2024

Eric Bischoff Unveils 'Wise Choices' on YouTube

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is stepping into a new digital arena with the launch of his latest venture, "Wise Choices," a fresh YouTube series hosted on 83Weeks.com. Premiering this evening at 6:00 PM EST, Bischoff is set to dazzle fans with this live-streamed event, inviting viewers to join in, share comments, and pose questions in real-time. The excitement around the new series is palpable as Bischoff himself expressed enthusiasm, stating, "‘When one door closes, another opens.’ Announcing the PREMIERE OF A NEW YOUTUBE SERIES: ‘Wise Choices’. Join us live tonight at 6pm eastern! Live on YouTube and taking your comments and questions. This is going to be a blast!”

This announcement comes hot on the heels of the recent conclusion of Bischoff's other podcast endeavor, "Strictly Business," which wrapped up earlier in the week. The closing of one chapter has quickly led to the beginning of another, not without its share of drama. A public exchange of words between Bischoff and AEW President Tony Khan on X has added a layer of intrigue and anticipation among fans for what "Wise Choices" will bring to the digital table.

