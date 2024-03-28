WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Ratings Dip Slightly on March 27th

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2024

AEW Dynamite Ratings Dip Slightly on March 27th

The latest viewership figures for the March 27th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS have been released.

WrestleNomics reports that the episode attracted 747,000 viewers and achieved a 0.23 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic. This represents a slight decrease from the March 20th episode, which captured 800,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating in the same demographic. AEW secured the third spot in the demographic rankings, trailing behind two NBA games broadcasted the same day.

The episode showcased appearances by leading talents such as Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Konosuke Takeshita, Mercedes Moné, Willow Nightingale, Samoa Joe, Orange Cassidy, among others.

