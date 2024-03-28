WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch Reveals How Seth Rollins Reacted to CM Punk's WWE Comeback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2024

Becky Lynch Reveals How Seth Rollins Reacted to CM Punk's WWE Comeback

In a candid session on "The MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch shared her immediate reaction and the whirlwind of emotions that ensued following CM Punk's unexpected return to WWE during last November's Survivor Series: WarGames. Lynch, who was backstage at the time, recounted the electrifying moment, highlighting both her and her husband Seth Rollins' reactions to the surprise appearance.

Lynch described the moment Punk made his return, “I was in Gorilla. There was a fist pound. Then my husband was going crazy by the ring. Then the producers on the headset are going, ‘Seth is freaking out.’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, this going to be a rough night.'”

Despite the whirlwind, Lynch expressed no resentment towards being left in the dark about Punk's return. She reasoned that the arrangement for Punk's comeback was likely finalized at the eleventh hour, contributing to the lack of prior notice. “No. I believe the deal happened very late. As far as I know, I believe the deal happened very late and sometimes the tiredness hits. The deal happened late and then he had a match. He was working on his match all day. He felt disrespected. We think of ourselves. We are the universe. Everybody. Nobody is going, ‘I want to disrespect you.’ We may feel disrespected, but nobody is intentionally going, ‘Let me disrespect this person.’ Consideration should be taken into account. You should have told your top stars, of course, but nobody is going out there going, ‘How do I disrespect my top stars? My World Champion. How do I disrespect him?’ Nobody is thinking that.” Lynch explained.

Source: Fightful for transcription
