Ace Austin Re-Signs with TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has confirmed the return of the celebrated champion Ace Austin to its ranks. This development was first brought to light by Denise Salcedo via her YouTube channel, Instinct Culture, marking a significant moment for fans and the promotion alike.

At 27, Ace Austin, originating from Pennsylvania, has been a prominent figure on the wrestling circuit since his professional inception in 2015, shortly after completing his training at the esteemed Wild Samoan Pro-Wrestling Training Center. Austin's journey with TNA Wrestling began in the early part of 2019, where he quickly rose to prominence, securing titles in both singles and tag team categories, showcasing his versatility and skill in the ring.

With three X Division Championships and two World Tag Team Championships under his belt, achieved alongside his teammate Chris Bey in the duo known as ABC, Austin's track record is nothing short of remarkable.

In a candid discussion with Salcedo, Austin shared insights into his decision to re-sign with TNA, highlighting the unparalleled freedom the organization offers its talent. This flexibility not only allows him to explore opportunities with other promotions but also to engage in pursuits outside of wrestling, such as acting and stunt work, areas he's keen to explore further.

More than the freedom, Austin expressed a deep-seated motivation related to his career achievements within TNA, particularly his aim to capture the TNA World Championship, a title that has eluded him thus far. He described this goal as "unfinished business," a challenge he's eager to confront head-on in his renewed tenure with TNA.

"I am definitely looking to stay with TNA because being with TNA allows you freedom that doesn’t exist anywhere else. If I stay with TNA, my options are still open in the whole world. There is no working relationship that TNA is not open to having and I love that. That has been one of the huge selling points for me since I first started was the freedom," Austin shared, emphasizing the unique opportunities TNA presents. "I am actively working on being a part of some acting and stunt projects this year. It’s a realm that I really want to get a taste of. The only place I can really do that effectively is TNA."

He further added, "Not even just that, it’s unfinished business. I am a three-time X-Division champion, two-time Tag Team champion. There’s still one missing and it means a lot to me to complete that collection. When there is still opportunity on the table, you have to reach the peak before you can look towards the next peak, and I am still climbing."