Sneak Peek: WWE's Most Wanted Treasures Season 3 & Latest Updates from WWE on A&E

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures is hitting the screens again for a thrilling third season. The show will grace our TVs as part of the action-packed "WWE Superstar Sunday" on A&E, starting April 14.

Not only are we getting another dose of treasure hunting with WWE Most Wanted Treasures, but A&E is also rolling out fresh episodes of "WWE Rivals" and diving deep with "A&E Biography: WWE Legends." It's all part of the WWE Superstar Sunday extravaganza of original shows.

There's a sneak peek of season three waiting for you below. Get a first look at what's coming up on WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, right here on A&E.

WWE ON A&E PROGRAMMING CONTINUES THIS SPRING WITH NEW EPISODES OF “WWE RIVALS,” THE RETURN OF “WWE’S MOST WANTED TREASURES” AND MORE “BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS”

ACTOR AND COMEDIAN GABRIEL “FLUFFY” IGLESIAS JOINS “WWE RIVALS” TO LEAD ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSIONS OF ICONIC WRESTLING RIVALRIES STARTING APRIL 21

NEW SEASON OF “WWE’S MOST WANTED TREASURES” RETURNS WITH WWE HALL OF FAMERS BOOKER T, MICK FOLEY AND LITA CONTINUING THE HUNT FOR HISTORIC WWE MEMORABILIA ON APRIL 14

“BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS” CONTINUES WITH NEW EPISODES STARTING ON MAY 26

New York, NY – March 28, 2024 – WWE on A&E programming continues this spring with Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias joining the roundtable in all-new episodes of “WWE Rivals” and an all-new season of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.” On Sunday, April 21 at 8pm ET/PT, “WWE Rivals” will continue to delve into the epic rivalries that shaped the wrestling industry. Kicking off on Sunday, April 14 at 8pm ET/PT, “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” will feature WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Mick Foley, and Lita as they hunt for iconic memorabilia and share the history behind some of the most famous items in WWE history.

The dramatic rivalries that defined WWE continue to be explored in new episodes of “WWE Rivals.” Each one-hour episode will feature a roundtable discussion of WWE Superstars including Cody Rhodes, Natalya, Kevin Nash, and others led by actor, comedian and WWE Superfan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias who will take viewers on a ride, exploring the battles between some of the most iconic Superstars in WWE history. Featuring archival footage and interviews with former WWE Legends, viewers will get unparalleled access to the feuds that unfolded. New episodes will examine influential rivalries including, Hulk Hogan vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Booker T, Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins, John Cena vs. Batista and Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock.

“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” returns for a third season to continue the search to discover and reclaim iconic WWE memorabilia. In each episode, WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Mick Foley, and Lita, joined by special guests including Hulk Hogan, The Miz, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus and more, will travel across the country in search of priceless pieces from WWE’s history. This season viewers will be captivated by the star-studded journey to find items from WCW, one of the most memorable wrestling franchises in history. Other items the team will attempt to reclaim include Dusty Rhodes’s Polka Dot Gear, Triple H’s Signature Sledgehammer, gear from Ultimate Warrior’s illustrious career, and much more. The new season premieres on April 14 at 8pm ET/PT. Starting on April 21, new episodes will air at 9pm ET/PT following all-new episodes of “WWE Rivals.”

Beginning Sunday, May 26, “Biography: WWE Legends” returns to reveal the intimate details of notable WWE Superstars, their lives outside of the ring and the paths they have traveled to WWE stardom. New episodes will explore the revolutionary careers of Mark Henry, Eddie Guerrero, The Miz, Ricky Steamboat, Rob Van Dam, Ted DiBiase, Steiner Brothers, Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, and Paul Heyman in addition to episodes on Stone Cold’s Final Match and ECW.

All series will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com

“WWE Rivals,” “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” and “Biography: WWE Legends” are produced by WWE for A&E Network. Executive producers for WWE are Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Brad Abramson and Jonathan Partridge. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.