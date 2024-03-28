AEW Rampage SPOILERS for the 3/29/24

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Following AEW Dynamite show on March 27th, 2024, the company taped some matches for the upcoming AEW Rampage episode that's going to air on March 29th. Big thanks to James S. from PWInsider.com for sharing the results:

- Dustin Rhodes won against The Butcher by pinfall.

- Deonna Purrazzo came out on top against Rose by making her tap out to an armbar submission hold.

- Mariah May managed to beat Nikita in their match.

- In a bit of a rough ending, AEW International Champion Roderick Strong kept his title by beating Matt Menard. But after the match, The Undisputed Kingdom jumped Strong and started beating him down. The Best Friends ran in to help out, but then The Young Bucks came out of nowhere, attacked them with superkicks, and left everyone laid out in the ring!