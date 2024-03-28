WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Paul Heyman Teases Unscripted Magic for WWE Hall of Fame Speech

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2024

During his recent visit to The Rich Eisen Show, Paul Heyman shared his unconventional approach for his upcoming 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech.

“I’m gonna figure this out as we go on. I’m gonna take the pulse of the room that night. I’m gonna wing this. I don’t know what the crowd itself is expecting from me, is this a crowd that wants me to talk about the modern day WWE and Roman Reigns and The Bloodline and the WrestleMania main event, is this a crowd in Philadelphia that wants to talk about ECW, is this a crowd that’s looking for some inspiration in a speech about pursuing one’s dreams?

I really won’t know until I take the temperature of the room that night, as you know better than I, you always have to know your audience. Once I steal the crowd, I’ll pretty much know what I have to do to deliver for them.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
