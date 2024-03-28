WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff Engage in Another Round of Social Media Sparring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2024

Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff, two prominent figures in the wrestling world, are once again the center of attention due to their ongoing social media feud.

The spark for their latest exchange was ignited by a post from Jon Alba, concerning the "Strictly Business" podcast hosted by Eric Bischoff. Alba teased a significant announcement about the podcast scheduled for Thursday evening. Not one to let this slide, Tony Khan, the President of AEW and ROH, retaliated on X, suggesting that ending Bischoff's podcast before AEW's next media deal would be a "wise choice."

Eric Bischoff wasted no time in replying to Khan's jab. He criticized Khan for being a "money mark with no talent other than spending daddy’s money," and mocked AEW's performance in Canada, implying it failed to draw a significant crowd in a vibrant pro wrestling market. Bischoff's comeback was pointed and promised an entertaining confrontation, remarking, "Strap in. It’s going to be a fun day!"


Tags: #aew #tony khan #eric bischoff

