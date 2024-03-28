The Rock Confirms Ominous Warning to Cody Rhodes

The enigma surrounding Monday's WWE episode has finally been unraveled. The show commenced with an unexpected appearance by The Rock, who was seen whispering to Cody Rhodes right at the beginning. While the specifics of The Final Boss's message were initially unclear, the aftermath was unmistakably brutal. By the episode's conclusion, The Rock had unleashed a ferocious attack on Cody, culminating in the American Nightmare being left bloodied.

In a revealing Instagram post today, The Rock disclosed the ominous words he had whispered to Cody: "Tonight…I will make you bleed." This revelation ties back to Cody's earlier defiance, as he had assured a backstage interviewer that The Rock's threat would not come to fruition. Unfortunately for Cody, The Rock's promise was not only kept but delivered in a punishing manner that he could not have anticipated.