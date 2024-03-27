WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Expands PPV Access to YouTube

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2024

Today, it has been announced that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is broadening its pay-per-view (PPV) distribution channels in the United States by offering its upcoming event on YouTube. This move introduces a new purchasing option for U.S. fans, adding to the existing platforms of Bleacher Report, which has served as the primary outlet for AEW’s major events since 2019, and Triller TV. Notably, Triller TV also recently declared its entry into the AEW PPV arena, marking its first-ever hosting of an AEW event in the United States.


