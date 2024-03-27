WWE Hall of Famer Calls Ronda Rousey's Attitude “Bitter and Angry”

During the latest episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his candid views on the controversial remarks Ronda Rousey made about WWE, which have sparked extensive online discussions. Bischoff expressed a nuanced perspective on Rousey, acknowledging her prowess in mixed martial arts (MMA) but critiquing her transition into the world of professional wrestling.

"I've never had a real high opinion of Ronda anyway. I mean, in MMA I did. I really, really enjoyed watching her. Nothing but respect for her background in judo and the fact that she could transition into MMA and did really well for a while," Bischoff remarked. He noted a significant turning point in Rousey's career following her defeat by Holly Holm, stating, "but when she got knocked out by Holly Holm, that was it. That changed her dramatically. Even her character, her personality, her character in the UFC, she was just whiny."

Bischoff critiqued WWE's decision to position Rousey as a babyface, suggesting it was a misalignment with her natural persona. "When they brought her into WWE and made her a babyface, it didn’t make sense to me because she’s not a babyface. She’s a much, much better heel," he explained. Bischoff further questioned Rousey's dedication to professional wrestling, suggesting her motivations might have been financially driven. "I never really felt like she really wanted to be there. I always had this feeling. It doesn’t mean I’m right about it, but it was just my feeling that she was in it for the payday," he opined.

Reflecting on Rousey's recent negative comments about WWE, Bischoff shared his perception of her as "bitter and angry," likening it to her demeanor following her loss in the UFC. "To hear this all now, it just sounds so bitter and so angry that I kind of feel the way I felt about her when she lost to Holly Holm in UFC," he said. Bischoff speculated on the impact of her UFC defeat on her overall passion and suggested that her criticisms might ultimately harm her public image. "I think she’s burying herself," he concluded.