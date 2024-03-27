Tag Team Title Tournament Match Set For AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is set to ignite the ring with an action-packed lineup, highlighted by a high-stakes AEW World Tag Team Championship Quarterfinal match. Tony Khan has confirmed that fans will witness the dynamic duo of Best Friends take on the formidable Undisputed Kingdom.

The excitement doesn't stop there; Dynamite's latest episode, broadcasting live on TBS, boasts a compelling card filled with top-tier talent and thrilling matches:

- In a fierce competition for tag team supremacy, Best Friends clash with Undisputed Kingdom in a much-anticipated quarterfinal match, adding fuel to the fiery tournament.

- A battle royale for the TBS Championship #1 Contender spot pits Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, Anna Jay, and Willow Nightingale against each other in a match that promises non-stop action.

- The international wrestling sensation, Will Ospreay, goes head-to-head with Katsuyori Shibata in a match that's set to showcase high-flying maneuvers and technical prowess.

- Swerve Strickland and Konosuke Takeshita face off in a highly anticipated bout that fans won't want to miss, as both competitors aim to prove their dominance in the ring.