Mercedes Mone's Role For This Week's AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone is set to take on a pivotal role during the March 27 edition of AEW Dynamite, following a series of enthralling encounters since her highly anticipated debut. At AEW Big Business, Mone not only captivated audiences with her opening monologue but also intervened on Willow Nightingale's behalf during her confrontation with Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Despite aiding Nightingale, Mone's alliance remained uncertain as trust between them seemed elusive.

The landscape of AEW takes a thrilling turn as Tony Khan announces a critical match for the upcoming episode. Nightingale is slated to compete against Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, and Anna Jay in a dynamic four-way match. The stakes are high, as the victor will emerge as the number one contender for Julia Hart's coveted TBS Championship, setting the stage for an explosive showdown at AEW Dynasty on April 21.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, Mercedes Mone will bring her unique insights to the commentary table, joining the esteemed team of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. As Mone observes the contenders closely, fans can anticipate a fresh perspective on the unfolding drama.

This Wednesday's AEW Dynamite is also packed with other must-see matches, including Swerve Strickland facing off against Konosuke Takeshita. The winner will earn a shot at Samoa Joe's AEW World Title. Additionally, Will Ospreay and Katsuyori Shibata are set to deliver a highly anticipated one-on-one battle.