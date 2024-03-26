WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Update on AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 26, 2024

Big Update on AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View

Since its launch in 2019, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has been synonymous with delivering its pay-per-view events through Bleacher Report for fans in the United States.

Internationally, audiences have tuned in via TrillerTV, previously known as FITE TV. In a recent development, there's exciting news for U.S. fans looking for more ways to catch the action live.

TrillerTV has officially declared that the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, scheduled for April 21st, will now be accessible to fans in the U.S. This announcement comes in the wake of the last AEW pay-per-view event, Revolution, where TrillerTV provided a late-buy option due to technical difficulties encountered by viewers on the Bleacher Report stream. This move opens up a new avenue for U.S. fans to enjoy the adrenaline-pumping excitement of AEW events without a hitch.

Source: trillertv.com
