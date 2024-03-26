Tonight's WWE NXT Preview: Ilja Dragunov Battles Stacks & The Prime Target Focus on Williams vs. Hayes

WWE NXT is set to captivate audiences once again this evening, paving the path towards the eagerly anticipated NXT: Stand and Deliver event next month. Highlighting tonight’s episode is the latest installment of Prime Target, featuring a deep dive into the intense rivalry between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. Fans can expect a night filled with thrilling action and compelling storylines.

Catch the live broadcast on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s what to look forward to in tonight’s action-packed lineup:

- Shawn Spears clashes with Dijak in a must-see confrontation.

- Thea Hail takes on Jazmyn Nyx in a battle of emerging talents.

- Duke Hudson goes head-to-head with Josh Briggs in a heavyweight showdown.

- Alpha Academy faces The Wolfdogs, with a chance to secure a spot in the NXT Tag Team Title match at Stand & Deliver on the line.

- Ilja Dragunov competes against Stacks in what promises to be a fierce encounter.

- Lola Vice is scheduled for a mystery match against an unannounced opponent.

- Ridge Holland will make a special address to the NXT Universe, sharing his insights and ambitions.

- The Prime Target segment spotlights the heated feud between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, adding layers to their storied rivalry.

Additionally, WWE has teased fans with a sneak peek video of tonight’s NXT, focusing on the Prime Target segment between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, promising an episode filled with intrigue and high-stakes drama.