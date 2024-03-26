Becky Lynch Reflects on Historic WrestleMania 35 Victory with Husband Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, WWE's dynamic duo, have both carved out remarkable paths of success within the wrestling world. Lynch, who has recently taken a step into the literary world with the release of her memoir, shared reflections on a historic moment she shared with Rollins during a "Live Singing" event. The couple's joint triumph at WrestleMania 35 was a highlight, with Lynch expressing nothing but positive memories from that night.

"It was amazing. It was so incredible to do that together and to be able to have made history like that together and for him to be there and supporting me. And afterwards, I came back and he had a bottle of my favorite tequila already for me in the hotel," Lynch recalled with fondness.

The significance of that night extended beyond their professional achievements, marking a pivotal moment in their burgeoning relationship.

"Didn't get much sleep that night, up early for media the next day but it was a great night and a great moment. Great that we were able to both win championships on the same night. Great that we were both able to win the Royal Rumble and then win the championships at WrestleMania. It was very cool how our relationship was blossoming at the same time as our careers, too," Lynch shared.

Their bond has only solidified since, with Rollins, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, speaking to their mutual growth and support in a recent interview. He celebrated their ability to inspire and elevate each other, using the adage "iron sharpens iron" to describe their relationship's dynamic.