What WWE Censored Following The Rock's Savage Attack on Cody Rhodes

The latest episode of WWE Raw commenced with Cody Rhodes addressing the audience in the ring, setting the stage for a dramatic turn when The Rock made an unexpected entry. He shared a cryptic message with Rhodes and exited, leaving Rhodes visibly confused.

During the climax of the show, a chaotic brawl unfolded featuring Jimmy and Rhodes. The turmoil escalated when Solo Sikoa and The Rock intervened. The Rock aggressively assaulted Rhodes across the venue, culminating in Rhodes being slammed against a tour bus, visibly injured and bleeding from the forehead.

In a poignant moment, The Rock, after the melee, used his weight-lifting belt to smear Cody's blood across it, declaring, "I kept my promise to Mama Rhodes." This intense rivalry sets the stage for a monumental showdown at WrestleMania 40 - Night 1, where The Rock and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face off against Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. WWE captured this brutal encounter, sharing it on YouTube. Interestingly, the censorship focused not on the bloodshed but on the moments Rhodes was struck with a trash can on the head, adhering to WWE's long-standing prohibition against headshots with weapons.