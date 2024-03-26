Becky Lynch Clashes in a Heated Brawl with Rhea Ripley on WWE Raw, Lands a Blow on Dominik Mysterio

In this week's electrifying WWE Raw episode, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, alongside Dominik Mysterio, ignited the arena with a heated confrontation. Ripley, set to face Lynch at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Women's World Championship, accused Lynch of being preoccupied with Nia Jax, urging her to concentrate on their upcoming showdown. The verbal clash escalated when Lynch defended her focus and championship ethos, leading to a physical altercation involving Mysterio and culminating in a brawl between the two fierce competitors.
