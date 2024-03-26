WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Shocks WWE Universe with Bloody Attack on Cody Rhodes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 26, 2024

In a surprising twist during Monday's WWE Raw in Chicago, wrestling icon The Rock made a dramatic appearance, sparking intense speculation with a secretive message to Cody Rhodes. The evening began with Rhodes stepping into the spotlight, lamenting the absence of reigning champion Roman Reigns and expressing his complex feelings towards him amidst his own championship journey. However, the atmosphere shifted dramatically when The Rock emerged, confronting Rhodes in a tense face-off before whispering undisclosed words and exiting the scene, leaving fans and Rhodes alike in a state of suspense.

The situation escalated later in the show when The Rock launched a brutal attack on Rhodes backstage, culminating in a violent confrontation that left Rhodes injured and battered. This assault occurred after a main event featuring Jey Uso against Shinsuke Nakamura, which almost descended into chaos due to interference from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Rhodes and Seth Rollins intervened, leading to the backstage conflict where The Rock made a shocking statement by physically dominating Rhodes, destroying his personal belongings, and disrespectfully invoking Rhodes' family.

This unexpected turn of events has shaken the WWE Universe, with The Rock declaring himself the "Final Boss" in a chilling message directly aimed at Rhodes and his lineage. The incident has raised many questions about the implications for WrestleMania and beyond, as fans eagerly await responses from both superstars in this escalating rivalry.


Tags: #wwe #raw #the rock #dwyane johnson #cody rhodes

