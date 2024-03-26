CM Punk Confirms Role at WWE WrestleMania 40

While CM Punk may be sidelined from in-ring action, he won't be absent from WWE WrestleMania 40 festivities. During a charged segment on Raw in Chicago, Punk delivered a stirring monologue that culminated in a heated exchange with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. The verbal jousting ended with Punk announcing his role as a commentator for the eagerly anticipated world title match between Seth Rollins, "The Visionary," and Drew McIntyre, "the Scottish Warrior," at WrestleMania's grand stage. Additionally, Punk's interaction with McIntyre included a pointed nod to Vince McMahon. This came after McIntyre referred to himself as the "Chosen One," leading Punk to query, "Who called you that?"
CM REF?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bdc4eOc6Sm— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2024
Another signature *mic drop* moment from @CMPunk on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/bdPutxHDZq— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2024
“Who chose you?? What was his name”— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 26, 2024
CM Punk been waiting for Vince McMahon’s downfall like nobody else 😭😭 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/CoEVzt34JB
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com