CM Punk Confirms Role at WWE WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 26, 2024

While CM Punk may be sidelined from in-ring action, he won't be absent from WWE WrestleMania 40 festivities. During a charged segment on Raw in Chicago, Punk delivered a stirring monologue that culminated in a heated exchange with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. The verbal jousting ended with Punk announcing his role as a commentator for the eagerly anticipated world title match between Seth Rollins, "The Visionary," and Drew McIntyre, "the Scottish Warrior," at WrestleMania's grand stage. Additionally, Punk's interaction with McIntyre included a pointed nod to Vince McMahon. This came after McIntyre referred to himself as the "Chosen One," leading Punk to query, "Who called you that?"


