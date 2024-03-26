CM Punk Confirms Role at WWE WrestleMania 40

While CM Punk may be sidelined from in-ring action, he won't be absent from WWE WrestleMania 40 festivities. During a charged segment on Raw in Chicago, Punk delivered a stirring monologue that culminated in a heated exchange with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. The verbal jousting ended with Punk announcing his role as a commentator for the eagerly anticipated world title match between Seth Rollins, "The Visionary," and Drew McIntyre, "the Scottish Warrior," at WrestleMania's grand stage. Additionally, Punk's interaction with McIntyre included a pointed nod to Vince McMahon. This came after McIntyre referred to himself as the "Chosen One," leading Punk to query, "Who called you that?"

“Who chose you?? What was his name”



CM Punk been waiting for Vince McMahon’s downfall like nobody else 😭😭 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/CoEVzt34JB — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 26, 2024