Combat Zone Wrestling Set For WrestleMania 40 Weekend with Historic 'Philly Special' Event

Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) is set to ignite WrestleMania 40 weekend with a special event at the Murphy Rec Center on April 7th, 1 PM Eastern. This venue, which hasn't hosted professional wrestling since ROH's November 2006 event, will reopen its doors to wrestling fans after concerns over crowd sizes led to a lengthy hiatus. According to Pwinsider, the "Philly Special" event lineup promises high-flying action and fierce competition. Highlights of the updated card include:
- An Aerial Assault Match featuring Kris Bishop, Brando Lee, among other high-flyers.
- A highly anticipated clash between Mickiee Knuckles and Judge Joe Dredd.
Additionally, stars such as Rich Swann, Milk Chocolate, Griffin McCoy, and Post Game are confirmed to showcase their talents at this eagerly awaited show.
BREAKING
Rerouted.
CZW brings pro wrestling back to the historic MURPHY REC CENTER for the first time in over 20 years!
Talent and More TBA!

CZW presents “CZW Live! At the Murphy Rec Center”
Sunday, April 7
Murphy Rec Center
Sunday, April 7
Murphy Rec Center
Bell time: 1pm Doors: noon
