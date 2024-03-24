Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Renews His Contract with AEW for Another Year

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has confirmed he will continue to be a part of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), having secured a new one-year contract with the promotion. The announcement came through the latest episode of his podcast, "The Snake Pit," where Roberts expressed his enthusiasm about his extended stay. "Well folks, just to let you know, you're gonna be looking at me on AEW for another year," he revealed. "That's right, they re-signed me so that's great news."

Roberts, a WWE Hall of Fame inductee, has been playing a significant role as the manager for Lance Archer, known as "The Murderhawk Monster," since joining AEW in 2020.