WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AJ Francis Reveals Paul Heyman's Backstage Support During WWE Tenure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2024

AJ Francis Reveals Paul Heyman's Backstage Support During WWE Tenure

During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, highlighted by Wrestling Inc, AJ Francis shared insights into his WWE journey, highlighting the support he received from Paul Heyman behind the scenes. Francis recalled, “Paul Heyman used to stand up for me a lot. And Paul Heyman would say they can’t see the difference between what John Cena and Max Caster and what you’re doing. When LA Knight had that 2 million view video on YouTube in 24 hours from the Madison Square Garden dark show, we were in the segment with him. No one ever gave us our flowers for that. I would send him my videos, and he would love them. I would send other people my videos and they would love them, but they just would never put them on TV.“

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #aj francis #paul heyman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86790/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π