WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Goldberg Reveals Son's Disinterest in Wrestling Career

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2024

Goldberg Reveals Son's Disinterest in Wrestling Career

In a recent episode of the "Nothing Left Unsaid with Tim Green" podcast, Goldberg disclosed that his son, Gage, does not aspire to pursue a career in professional wrestling. Moreover, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed his reluctance for his son to enter the wrestling world. He stated, "I sure hope not. If there is wrestling in his future, I have to be his agent. Nobody is going to like that. The fact is, yes, it is nice to have that as a feather in your cap, something you can fall back on. It’s not as if his dad was a no-name goofy wrestler who didn’t make an impact. My son wants to be the antithesis of me."

Goldberg elaborated on the unique pressures faced by his son, saying, "Growing up as my son presents a lot of challenges. The one thing he has been true to since he’s been old enough to realize it is that he’s his own man. He’s earned his stripes on his own. He doesn’t want to follow in my footsteps. He wants to destroy them and make his own. That hurts sometimes, but I’m appreciative of it."


Tags: #wwe #goldberg

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86789/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π