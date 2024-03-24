WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bullet Club Member Announces Retirement

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Mar 24, 2024

Alex Coughlin retires from pro wrestling.

Bullet Club War Dogs member Alex Coughlin took to X (Twitter) to announce that he was retired from professional wrestling.

In his tweet, Coughlin stated that it sucked that he had to retire and alluded to selling gear and more merchandise in the future.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #bulletclub #njpw #alexcoughlin

