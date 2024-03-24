Bullet Club Member Announces Retirement

Alex Coughlin retires from pro wrestling.
Bullet Club War Dogs member Alex Coughlin took to X (Twitter) to announce that he was retired from professional wrestling.
In his tweet, Coughlin stated that it sucked that he had to retire and alluded to selling gear and more merchandise in the future.
Yeah I’m retired and it sucks now leave me the fuck alone— The Dead-Eye Dreadnought Alex Coughlin (@AlexCoughlin93) March 24, 2024
Actually I have some merch and gear to sell still so don’t fuck off just yet
