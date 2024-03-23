Jack Perry Challenges Claims About AEW Relations

After a notable absence from AEW programming due to suspension, Jack Perry made a dramatic appearance at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event in January, where he assaulted Shota Umino and symbolically destroyed his “AEW contract” by tearing it apart.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has reported that Perry is anticipated to rejoin AEW after his time in NJPW. However, a subsequent report by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com clarified that Perry had sought his release from AEW, which was refused. Alvarez elaborated, “Jack Perry both disputes the claim that he continually apologized or asked for forgiveness in the months following his backstage fight with CM Punk at last August’s AEW All In, or that there are any current plans for an AEW return. According to Perry, he didn’t hear from AEW head Tony Khan for two months following All In at London’s Wembley Stadium. Perry said he never texted to say he was sorry and told Khan’s lawyers he would not initiate first contact.”

Moreover, it was disclosed that Perry had engaged in discussions with Khan before AEW Full Gear regarding a potential comeback, which fell through following CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series. Since then, Perry has reportedly not been in touch with Khan, nor has he received endorsement for his actions in NJPW, including the act of tearing up the AEW “contract.”