The Rock Labels WWE Profanity Double Standard Claims as 'Complete Horseshit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 23, 2024

The Rock Labels WWE Profanity Double Standard Claims as 'Complete Horseshit

As highlighted by SEScoops and noted by Dave Meltzer, there's growing unrest among WWE talent regarding the perceived preferential treatment afforded to The Rock, particularly his use of mature language in promos, sparking debate.

This sentiment persists despite expectations that the transition from Vince McMahon to Triple H would eliminate such double standards. A recent communication from Nick Khan, Triple H, and Dan Ventrelle (Executive Vice President of Talent) to the wrestlers, reiterated the company's PG rating and the prohibition of swearing on TV and social media. However, The Rock's return seemed to contradict this directive.

The justification given to the talent was rooted in WWE's status as a publicly traded entity, emphasizing that adherence to TV-PG standards, as advocated by TKO management, of which The Rock is a member, should be exemplary. Nevertheless, WWE allowed Cody Rhodes some leeway in his Raw promo, intensifying the build-up to their WrestleMania 40 tag team bout.

In response, The Rock addressed these concerns on Twitter, clarifying the discrepancy between what was reported by the Wrestlelamia account and the actual statements made by Dave Meltzer.


