LA Knight Responds to The Rock’s Claim That Professional Wrestling Is "Cool" Again

During a conversation on Busted Open Radio, LA Knight spoke candidly about the implications of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's return to WWE as WrestleMania 40 approaches.

Knight offered a nuanced perspective, acknowledging, "I think you can look at it both ways. Like you said, you’re looking at one of the most recognizable faces in the world as far as television, movies, media in general. So there is something to be added there. I guess at the same time, you do have to look at your audience and say, hey, look, we’re moving in this direction. The audience wants this and now to do this is going to look self-serving. It’s gonna probably peeve a lot of people. So there’s a lot of different ways to look at it."

Expressing his own view, Knight stated, "My personal opinion, without going too deep into it, is that there is some merit to having him there. At the same time, we were doing very well selling out and all that stuff even without him, so he can only add to it, or I guess some people could say he could only take away from it. You never know, but as far as business is concerned, business is good. It was good with him. It’s been good without him. It’s been good either way. I hear him say wrestling is cool again and he’s right, but I just want to make sure that everybody knows that it started getting cool again, I’m gonna say about six or seven months before he got here.”