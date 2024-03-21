Vince McMahon Opposed Trish Stratus's WWE Return as a Heel

During her guest appearance on The Game Plan podcast, Trish Stratus shared insights into her decision to become the antagonist in her 2023 storyline with Becky Lynch.

“Trying to force you [fans] to change your mind. I think it’s cool. I know Vince [McMahon] like even for the longest time, Vince wasn’t on board with me coming back and being a heel. He’s like, ‘They’ll never boo you’, and then it was Triple H who was like, ‘All right, let’s give this a try’ kind of thing and he enjoyed the idea of Becky [Lynch] and I having a program. But, it is a bit of work. I remember the first time, did the heel turn and came back in that outfit – my first promo – and it was vintage Trish Stratus. And then coming out, like it was audible people were like, ‘Oh yeah, she is.’ But they were quickly to be like, ‘Yeah, I mean, boo.’ I think that we’re all along for the ride. They love to hate me and it’s kind of waking up the audience like, ‘I need you guys to boo me here. This is what I’m doing here,’ and wrestling fans, that’s what we do right? It’s a relationship that we have.

“We all know our roles and I think it’s cool that wrestling fans and characters, and superstars can do that right? Have that relationship and sort of wink at the audience just like I did throughout my time doing all these callback moments and things like that was about winking to my fans, tapping into that nostalgia and like if you know, you know moments. I read this one comment when I made the decision to put the mask on – it was just a fluke – I was in that ladder and I got nicked on the nose – and everyone freaked out, ‘Oh my God broken nose’, and all that stuff and I was like, ‘Broken nose, you say?’ So I busted that out and I literally found that same mask and I wore that, and I remember reading a comment saying, ‘Oh, she’s taking a page out of Cody Rhodes’ book.’ I’m like, ‘I’m pretty sure Cody Rhodes took the page out of my book first, but yeah, okay, sure new fan.’”