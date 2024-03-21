Ronda Rousey Blasts Two WWE Executives, Rules Out Any Return

Ronda Rousey is unreserved in her critique of WWE in her upcoming book, set to release in April, drawing significant attention even before its publication.

In her promotional efforts for "Our Fight," including a LiveSigning interview, Rousey shares revealing insights expected in her memoir. Notably, she touches upon the dynamics within WWE, mentioning Bruce Prichard, the Executive Director of CWT at WWE, and the departure of Laurinaitis in 2022 due to sexual misconduct allegations linked to Vince McMahon.

Rousey has been vocal on social media, particularly in a tweet where she expressed her view that Prichard serves as McMahon's "avatar," suggesting McMahon's influence persists despite his departure from WWE.

In the book, Rousey elaborates on her experiences, describing WWE as an "absolute s**tshow." She explains her freedom to speak openly is due to her independence from the company, stating, "because they can’t hold a sword over my head and hold me hostage with my own career, and I don’t need anything from them and I don’t intend on going back, so I can actually say everything that I think and feel where everybody else that is still held captive by their organization cannot."