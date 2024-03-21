Tony Khan Unveils Probable Inaugural Inductees for AEW Hall of Fame

In an interview with ComicBook.com, AEW President Tony Khan shared insights on potential AEW Hall of Fame inductees, stating, "If we ever do an AEW Hall of Fame, certainly the first two people that come to mind that we would have to honor would be Sting and Mr. Brodie Lee. Two of the greatest champions and two of the greatest people we’ve ever had in AEW, and in very different circumstances. Sting and Mr. Brodie Lee would be great people to build any Hall of Fame class around.”

Khan also paid tribute to a talent outside of AEW’s roster, adding, “Somebody that never got to wrestle in AEW that I also feel very strongly about, who needs to be talked about and honored, is Jay Briscoe. I always wanted to bring Jay into AEW. He was my friend and was friends with a lot of people in the locker room. He was one of the greatest wrestlers I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with and producing for. Jay Briscoe is somebody else who is very important to all of us even though he never actually got the chance to wrestle in AEW.”