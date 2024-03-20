WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW's Game Plan for WWE WrestleMania 40 Weekend Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2024

AEW's strategy for WWE WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia has been outlined following a series of event announcements. Despite Tony Khan's previous statements that AEW wouldn't host shows during WrestleMania weekend, several AEW stars are slated to appear at events throughout the week. Although AEW itself won't hold events, its subsidiary, Ring of Honor (ROH), will continue its tradition of hosting events during WrestleMania week, a practice that dates back to 2004, long before Khan acquired the company. This year, ROH will present the Supercard of Honor event.

Per a report from PWInsider Elite, AEW has given the green light for its talent to engage in signing sessions at Wrestlecon and similar events during the week. However, the company has restricted its talents from competing in matches during this period, except for appearances with partner promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling, DDT, and Stardom, with both Stardom and DDT planning events for WrestleMania week.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
